Moment Cross met his mother at the BBNaija Grand finale (Video)

A heartwarming video showing the moment BBNaija finalist, Cross met his mother at the Grand finale, has surfaced social media.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Cross was spotted sitting on a chair with his friends when his mother approached him.

His mother stretched out her hands to hug him and immediately Cross looked at her, he screamed and jumped from his seat.

Cross gave her a passionate hug and after hugging her, he kissed her on the lips. The duo almost fell to the chair while giving themselves a tight hug.

Cross, a very humble and jovial fellow, was evicted during the grand finale of BBNaija shine ya eye season. He was loved by many due to his calmness and gentleman attitude.

Watch adorable moment he met his mother below;