Moment Regina Daniels cautioned her one-year-old son for referring to her husband as “baby” (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has stated that her son, Munir is fond of referring to his daddy as baby.

In a video she shared via Instagram, the actress made the development public knowledge.

Alongside the video, a caption read, “Moon always calls his dad baby 😂.”

Regina, who recently celebrated her birthday, was taken on a birthday trip by her husband, Ned.

The birthday trip, according to her, was a religious voyage, where she learnt about historical perspective of the Arab Israeli crisis and got to see the sacred ground Jesus was baptised.

Also, in commemoration of her birthday, she was spotted in a video having a splendid time with her husband and one year old son at an undisclosed location.