Moment WhiteMoney and Angel meets billionaire role model, Obi Cubana

Winner of the 2021 Big Brother Naija shine ya eye season, WhiteMoney, has finally met his billionaire role model, Obi Iyiegbu Cubana.

Obi hosted WhiteMoney and Angel to his ‘Man of the Year’ award celebration that went down at the Hustle & Bustle nightclub.

In a video making the rounds, Whitemoney could be seen showing off his excitement as he showered praises on the billionaire.

Whitemoney has always expressed his love and admiration for the billionaire business man. He was spotted in the company of fellow ex housemate, Angel.

The duo have been paddies ever since the show and after leaving the show. In another video, Whitemoney was spotted holding Angel as they walked on the road with fans chanting their praises.