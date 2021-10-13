Mother narrates how she used candle to make food for her baby after her gas finished at night

A mother identified as Tessy Okonkwo has narrated how she used candle to make food for her baby after her gas finished late at night.

In her words!

“May God bless all mother’s 🙏🙏

I was boiling water at about 10pm to make custard for my baby, when my gas finishes.. 🤦

Ohhhh how I stood looking confused, thinking of what to do 🙄🙄

I looked at my baby and I imagine how she is going to sleep without eating 🤔🤔 and then I remembered I have a candle…

Lo and behold I made my baby’s custard with the flame of a candle stick 💃💃

Being a mother is hardest task in life 😘😘 we will all leave long to enjoy the fruits of our labour. Amen”