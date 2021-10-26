My Mum Hates It So Much, Whenever I Say I Am Never Getting Married – Burnaboy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Afrobeat Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burnaboy, has disclosed his mother’s position about his singleness. Burnaboy said that his mother, Bose Ogulu, gets angry whenever he tells her he is not going to get married.

Burnaboy -Stefflon
The self-acclaimed African giant said this in a post he shared on his Instastory on Monday. According to him his does not seem happy whenever he he says he does not want to get married. He stated that he says this most times and does not known whether he says this intentionally or just to tease his mother.

The Afrobeat singer whose mother is also his manager noted that his mother does not want to hear the statement and always turn red whenrver he says it.

His words:

‘’My mum hates it so much when I tell her I’m never getting married. She turns red!! My own issue is that now, I’m not too sure if I really mean it or I just say it to piss her off’’, he wrote.

This is however contrary to Burnaboy’ earlier decision. The singer had in an earlier intyerview with an American OAP, Ebro Darden, confirmed his relationship with his British lover, Stefflon Don.

‘’on a more serious note that is my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, Stefflon Don is the perfect person’’, he had said.

