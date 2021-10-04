TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

WhiteMoney’s Mom Speaks After Her Son Emerged Winner Of…

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Angel’s father reacts as Maria walks up to him to apologize…

“My wife has successfully hijacked my entire family from me” – Man cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Ayo Aroloye has shared heartwarming story of how his beautiful wife ‘hijacked’ his entire family from him.

Taking to Twitter, Ayo detailed how his wife is genuinely loved by his mother and other family members, as he narrated some incidents that occured in the house.

In his words:

READ ALSO

“No woman is faithful to a broke man” – Nigerian…

Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via…

“In this life, you have to be very careful of the kind of woman you marry. My wife has successfully hijacked my entire family from me. I’m sure that if they ask my mom which one of us she gave birth to she won’t be able to differentiate us again.

This night, my mom called to say hello, after a few minutes she said I should cut the call that it was actually my wife that she called first and since she didn’t pick she decided to call me instead, but since my wife is calling her back now let her just quickly talk to her. Ehn pele omo mi. Ahan?

Mummy it’s Ayomide, your first child. Ehn I know jo mabinu, jo cut call. Ahan? I had been noticing the signs but I have been quietly shrugging it off as jokes, but tonight’s own is an assault on my person and I can’t take it. This girl just came yesterday and you people are abandoning someone you people gave birth to, saw through school etc.

The painful part is I would have done my own back but I know her own family self, those ones are just tolerating me. So, I hereby use this medium to communicate that I am family searching. I may not ..support you people with money o but I sabi wear sharp agbada and can be seen as a father figure.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

WhiteMoney’s Mom Speaks After Her Son Emerged Winner Of BBNaija Season 6

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Angel’s father reacts as Maria walks up to him to apologize for calling…

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Moment Cross met his mother at the BBNaija Grand finale (Video)

“My wife has successfully hijacked my entire family from me” –…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Checkout the outrageous amount of money Bobrisky allegedly borrowed for his…

Nigerian man mourns his fiancee who died 5 weeks to their wedding

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

“Stubborn thing like you” – Timi Dakolo tackles his wife,…

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Yul Edochie shares message he received from lady who wants him to be her sugar…

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More