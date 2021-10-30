TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has advised her fans against falling in love and getting into relationships.

The ex BBNaija housemate, in a recent tweet claimed that falling in love is not for smart people as only fools fall in love.

Angel disclosed this while replying a fan who asked her if she’s not currently in love with someone.

“Na mumu dey fall in love,” Angel replied the fan.

Her tweet has however sparked controversy as it contradicts what she said in the house about loving her ex boyfriend who died over mental health related ailment.

Recall, Angel, during her stay in Big Brother’s house claimed that she had a boyfriend whom she loved so much till he unfortunately lost his life and it caused her a lot of pain.

See her post below:

