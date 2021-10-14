Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi locks lips with singer, Zinolesky (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular music artiste, Zinoleesky is trending on social media for locking lips with his lover, the sister of Naira Marley.

In the video making rounds on social media, the duo were caught passionately kissing.

This has sparked reactions on social media as fans discover that he is in a romantic relationship with the sister of his Boss, Naira Marley.

Some of his fans and followers advised him to ensure that he doesn’t break the girl’s heart so that he doesn’t kiss his career goodbye.

On the other hand, others are anticipating when the love birds will go their separate ways, while being perplexed about how he wooed the sister of his boss.

Zinoleesky was signed by Naira Marley into his record label, Marlian Music Imprint, on 1st January 2020.

The Marlian President made the news official on his Instagram page, after he had brought Zinoleesky on stage during Marlians Fest on 30th December 2019 held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

It was revealed that even before Marley made the official signing, Zinoleesky had been cohabitating with Naira Marley, and they already recorded loads of songs with the Marlian Music Imprint.

