Naomi Campbell Forced Me To Walk The Runway For Dolice And Gabbana, Wizkid Reveals

Award winning Nigerian Singer, Wizkid, has revealed that British model, Naomi Campbell ‘forced’ him to walk the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2018.

The sensational singer in an interview with Complex, revealed that he never wanted to model in the 2018, Milan Fashion Week.

The Essence crooner had walked the runway with Campbell, in 2018 for a designer fashion label, Dolce & Gabanna in Milan Fashion Week. According to him, he wasn’t interested in modeling but he did it because of Naomi Campbell.

“She (Naomi Campbell) forced me to do that. I’ve always been getting calls to come to fashion week but it’s not even my thing. I like to stay fly but I’m not really into all of that. But she made it happen and said you have to do it and I did it. And it came out amazing, so a big shoutout to her”, he said.

While speaking about his fashion sense, the Grammy winner said he love to wear clothes that makes him feel comfortable.

His words: “First thing first, comfortability, I just want to be comfortable. Whatever feels good on me, whatever I can move freely in.”