Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her age on her birthday (Screenshot)

Popular Nigerian philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko has revealed the real age of his wife, Regina Daniels’ on her birthday.

Ever since his wife turned 16, the mother of one has continued to insist on being 16 and even went as far as making a customized neck piece for herself with the tag “forever 16”.

However in his birthday message to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko stated that it is the beginning of a new decade for her, insinuating that she just turned 21.

“Beginning of a new decade with so much hope, expectations and grandeur. I know you are looking forward to the future with so much fanfare I love you and wish you the very best as always @regina.Daniels”, he wrote.

See his post below;