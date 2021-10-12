TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Mrs. Laila Charani, one of the wives of billionaire socialite, Ned Nwoko, is no longer in good terms with her husband and co-wife, Regina Daniels.

In a new development, it was noticed that on Laila’s list of Instagram following, the handles of Ned and Regina were no longer seen on the list.

The reason for this remains unknown but fans presume that the senior wife isn’t happy with her place in the marriage.

We had earlier reported that Ned Nwoko took Regina Daniels and her son, Munir on a historical excursion to celebrate her birthday.

Regina took to her Instagram page on October, 10, to make the development known as she shared pictures of herself alongside her husband and son at an undisclosed location.

They were also seen in a viral video having a splendid time as a family with Ned spoon-feeding Regina to show his profound care and affection towards her in public domain.

