“Never speak on it again” – Tiwa Savage tells fans over leaked tape

By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has spoken up following the release of her audio tape to the world.

Recall, days ago, an alleged blackmailer leaked the sxx tape of Tiwa Savage with her lover.

This comes after Tiwa Savage cried out on social media about a certain blackmailer who wanted to extort money from her over a tape.

Tiwa however vowed never to release money to anyone as she stated that it would make the blackmailer always come to her for more money.

She also stated that she would open up to her son, Jamil about the tape.

However, in a new update, the same singer told fans never to speak on it again.

In her words;

“Charge that sh!t to the game and never speak on it again”.

