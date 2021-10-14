Nigerian man marries lady who paid part of his N45,000 house rent when he was broke

A Nigerian man identified as Adefolarin Daniel Adeboye, has narrated an interesting story of how he met his wife, Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewunmi in 2016

He revealed in a lengthy post on Facebook that their love story started at a time he began to promote his food business on WhatsApp, noting that a few days after he had sent a broadcast to a group, a good samaritan reposted the same advert to support him.

According to Adefolarin, he was then spurred to check the person’s display picture (DP), which made him realise how beautiful the lady way and instantly they started chatting.

He also noted that as soon as they established a connection online, after their series of messages on WhatsApp, they eventually met in person to discuss.

Adefolarin, though, added that upon their first meeting in person, they were not connected romantically but kept on being friends.

He went further to note that they both became love struck immediately after Jane sent him a part of the money for his rent, as financial constraints couldn’t permit him pay for a N45,000 room apartment.

Sharing the post on Facebook, he said:

“We had just started @fandkmeals in 2016, and we desperately needed to spread the name, I was always posting Broadcast messages and sending to WhatsApp groups.

There was this particular group I sent a BC to, and few days later I saw that someone had reposted the earlier BC, I didn’t ask her to and I honestly didn’t know why she did, it was also a surprise because at that time not many people supported the brand.

I checked the profile to see who had just reposted, and I saw this beautiful lady, in my head “girl yi na o de bad o” I entered the DM to say thank you ma.

Few days later, we met physically and we had a long walk that ended with us telling ourselves we were never going to see again, we didn’t feel each other that much.

One way or the other, we continued being friends until we became more than just friends. The rest they say, is history.

This lady has been there through everything with me, from when I basically had nothing on me, till when she sent a part payment of my rent because I couldn’t afford a 45k room, and even till now. My girl never gave up on me.

I made you a promise Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewumi I said we were going to build an empire, now let’s get started officially. You have been a fountain of blessing for me “Oh you wife of my youth”. I made you a promise, it’s time to fulfill this.

“Thank you for your patience, your love, your believe, your support. It’s #TheIFMerger21”