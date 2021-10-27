TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins…

Nigerian Student, Jango Finally Graduates From UNIJOS After 13 Years (PHOTOS)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A History Education student identified as Jonathan Ogboffa, has finally graduated from the University of Jos after staying for over a decade in school.

Reports gathered that the student was popularly known as Aluta Jango in the UNIJOS community.

Aluta Jango was treated to a heartwarming celebration across social media platforms as the news of his signing out broke out.

UGC UNIJOS Breaking News on Facebook shared a picture of Jonathan showing off a white shirt that had the inscription: “Most Senior Comrade Jango.”

Reports gathered that Jonathan was deep into student politics and NANS, and this made him move from one department to the other over the years till his eventual graduation.

Reacting to his signing out, TarOrFeeek wrote:
“The biggest congratulations to the Lecturers who successfully held him back for 13 years. At least now they themselves can find something better to do with life. Nigeria is a poorly told joke.”

Arome Alvin Adejo stated:
“Congrats most senior comrade…we appreciate your at least 15 years of service to Unijos…we wish you a happy farewell❤️Leader!!!”

Jeffery David said:
“Hip hip hip i want to say i want to yan i want to. Said congratulations to the most senior aluta man in uj ounce. “Again congratulations to jango.”

Ikillbrokehoes said:
“Assuming he schooled in a sane clime, he would have graduated since and by now he would have been an accomplished man with high paying job. Schooling in Nigeria is a disease, a big one. “This is why my unborn kids will never school in Nigeria, whether it’s private or FG schools, never! All this money I’m hustling and gathering is for their future, I will make sure I give them the privileges my parents gave me.”

Drkkk1 wrote:
“Comrade Jango stayed that long moving from department to department due largely to his unserious nature and deep involvement in campus and NANS politics. This period is good enough for a serious person to undertake Diploma, B.Sc, NYSC, MBA, M.Sc and Ph.D. I will not be surprised, if he emerged someday as a member of the House of the green chamber.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian Student, Jango Finally Graduates From UNIJOS After 13 Years (PHOTOS)

Insider claims Janemena hasn’t been in contact with her husband, advises…

I haven’t been able to marry due to bad roads in my area – Lady…

Stardom: I can no longer repeat my clothes, Big Brother Naija Sammie reacts

Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her body, amid her leaked…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

Lady who visits late boyfriend’s grave every year to spit on it, narrates…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More