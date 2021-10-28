Nigerians dig out old post of Omashola after he was spotted looking unkempt

Following BBNaija Omashola‘s alleged condition, Nigerians have dug out a heartbreaking post which the reality star shared two days ago .

In the post, the former Big Brother Naija housemate, lamented over depression.

This comes shortly after a video surfaced the internet, showing the him looking really unkempt.

The post read;

“They say in your youth, depression is mostly peer pressure and the strife to not want to be left behind. In old age, depression is a bucket full of regrets and it is worse than the former.

Thank God I’m still young but plenty pressure man dey face. I believe in myself normally based on who I be and it is me and my team till the wheels fall off but right now ehn, only God fit understand…. I’m lonely in a world surrounded by people. 😩Trying to keep my cool but slowly reaching my breaking point 💔”