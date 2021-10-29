Nigerians react as singer, Falz breaks down in tears (Video)

Nigerian singer/rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has sparked emotions after breaking down in tears in a recent video.

The singer while lamenting in the video, stated that he wishes he could be young forever.

Recall, on Wednesday, 27th October 2021, Falz celebrated his 31st birthday in grand style, which was graced by well wishers and celebrities.

However, the rapper feels uneasy over the fact that old age is gradually creeping in.

In the video he shared on his Instastory, he cried out over the fact that he is now 30+ and described himself as an elderly person.

In the next slide, he penned down a rhetorical question to his fans which reads; ‘Why can’t I be 21 forever.’

Watch the video below: