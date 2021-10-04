Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner of BBNaija

As reactions continue to trail the end of Big Brother Naija Season 6,

ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has commented on Whitemoney emerging as the winner.

The sixth edition which was themed, ‘Shine Ya Eye’, came to an end on October 3rd, as Whitemoney amassed a total vote of 47.00% to take home the grand prize worth N90 million.

On her part, Tacha took to her Twitter page to congratulate him, saying the money is white.

According to her,

“The money is WHITE! Congratulations Whitemoney this is beyond 90M! Hope this recognition shapes your narrative and propagates anything you hope to do in the FUTURE! Good luck.”

On the other hand, Kiddwaya counselled Season 6 housemates to be ruthless when opportunities come their way, going forward.