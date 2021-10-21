Nkechi Blessing travels to London to meet lover, following mom’s burial

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has travelled to London to meet her lover following the burial of her beloved mother.

Sharing loved up photos of herself and her lover, Nkechi Blessing Sunday said he asked her to come over and cry on his shoulders.

“He said come and cry on my shoulder❤️ I love you baby @hon_falegan_official_ ❤️❤️ PS I don reach London already👅 Where my London FAMILY at?”, She said.

Nkechi Blessing, lost her mother few days to her birthday. This was announced by her fellow actress, Toyin Abraham, on Thursday via her verified Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of her colleague, Abraham wrote, “We just lost @nkechiblessingsunday mum. Please put us in your prayers.”

See more photos below;


