“No peace for the wicked” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Maria again

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to throw shades at former BBNaija housemate, Maria.

This comes after Chiefpriest called out Maria for threatening his sister after stealing her husband and flaunting his wealth.

Hi sphone number also got leaked on social media amid the saga with Maria.

Entertainment mogul, Paulo Okoye had taken to his Instagram page to share the phone number of Cubana Chiefpriest after he (Cubana Chiefpriest) did the same to Maria.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a shrine-themed photo of himself while leaving a strong note in Igbo dialect, staying that there is no peace for the wicked.

In his words:

“Anunuebe💀 No Peace For The Wicked, Anaghi Eji Nwa Dibia Ele Mgborogwu. #DrEzeMuo💀”