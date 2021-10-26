TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

“No peace for the wicked” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Maria again

Entertainment
By Shalom

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to throw shades at former BBNaija housemate, Maria.

This comes after Chiefpriest called out Maria for threatening his sister after stealing her husband and flaunting his wealth.

Hi sphone number also got leaked on social media amid the saga with Maria.

READ ALSO

Paulo leaks Cubana Chiefpriest’s phone number on…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am”…

Entertainment mogul, Paulo Okoye had taken to his Instagram page to share the phone number of Cubana Chiefpriest after he (Cubana Chiefpriest) did the same to Maria.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a shrine-themed photo of himself while leaving a strong note in Igbo dialect, staying that there is no peace for the wicked.

In his words:

“Anunuebe💀 No Peace For The Wicked, Anaghi Eji Nwa Dibia Ele Mgborogwu. #DrEzeMuo💀”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape saga with…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to Maria’s…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Davido and Chioma reunites, as they meet in church for son’s…

“No peace for the wicked” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Maria…

If I was living abroad, I would have turned to a dog cause I’m too loose…

I’m scared, her spirit is tormenting me – Girlfriend of suspected killer of…

Paulo leaks Cubana Chiefpriest’s phone number on social media

“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will…

Lady shares her experience with lover and his mother who calls her “oko…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More