Obi Cubana sparks reactions as he lavish money at his manager’s wedding

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana is known for flaunting his money and he didn’t fall short at his manager’ wedding.

The wealthy night club owner attended his Manager’s wedding on Saturday, 30th October, and made sure to be spray money on him.

In a video shared by the businessman on his Instastory, Obi Cubana was captured taking money from a black bag and spraying on his manager and his wife.

The businessman after spraying the first round of money on his manager, went for more money from his middleman who held his money bag for him.

Cubana who always make sure he show his financial capability in any social gathering he finds himself, made sure he sprayed a lot of money on his staff and his adorable wife.

