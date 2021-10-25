TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians on social media have dug out a post of BBNaija star, Maria stating that if she cannot have her lover, then nobody else can.

The former BBNaija housemate and estate mogul, shared the post via her Instagram page days ago, and it has been trending on social media following her ongoing drama with Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest had called out the reality star for allegedly snatching his sister’s husband and threatening her to leave him or lose her life.

In the post, the real estate agent stated that if she cannot have her lover to herself alone, then nobody else can.

“If I can’t have you, nobody can”, Maria Chike wrote.

Nigerians have however dragged Maria to filth for dragging a married man with his wife.

