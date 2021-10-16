TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Olu Jacob’s wife, Joke Silva opens up on what really happened, after being chased by market women in Lagos

By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has narrated her encounter with market women, and how they chased her some years back in Lagos.

In an exclusive interview with TheNEWS, the actress said;

“The women had been so carried away by my scintillating performance in that TV series that when they saw me they were star-struck and started chasing me, saying they were thrilled by my performance in that movie.

“But, you know, and just going into the market as I used to do. I had forgotten that people had watched Owulorojo and so getting to the market and being chased by all the market women and me running. They were all saying “E ma sa. Mo like ise yin” ( Don’t run, we just like your acting). That was very interesting,” Silva recounted.

