Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos making the rounds on social media has shown how pregnancy changed the looks of women who are expecting children.

The trend kicked off after some mothers took to social media to share photos of themselves while they pregnant with the hashtags #PregnancyWillHumbleYou and #PregnancyHumbledMe.

The women shared photos of themselves before getting pregnant, alongside photos of their baby bump with visible changes on their faces and general outlook, especially their noses which became visibly larger.

Celebrities like On Air Personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, aka Toolz, actress Toyin Abraham and others also joined the challenge as they shared photos showing how pregnancy changed their faces.

While sharing her own photo, Toolz revealed that at the time, she was referred to as “Nostrildamus”



