“Quit your relationship if you no longer communicate your feelings to each other” – Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has advised couples who do not communicate their feelings to each other, to part ways.

According to the actor, it is better not to be in a relationship in order to avoid emotional, psychological and mental torture.

He wrote,

“The worst possible thing that can happen to any relationship is for partners to second-guess each other due to a break-down in or lack of communication.

It’s true that talking about issues could be exhausting, especially if your partner is someone who doesn’t listen or someone who doesn’t put in the efforts to change things.

But I have to say this: If your relationship has gotten to that point where you no longer communicate your feelings to each other, because you think that doing so is a waste of time. Please, quit it.

It’s better to liberate yourself from the emotional, psychological and mental torture than to remain stuck in it, because surely, what you have going is not a relationship. It’s perpetual suffering. Good afternoon beloved fans ❤️❤️”