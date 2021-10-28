TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Reality TV star cum influencer, Angel Agnes Smith has confirmed to her fans that she’s actually 21 years old after showing off her school card.

In the photo which she shared, her school card from years ago, showed her original date of birth as 13th February, 2000.

This follows speculations and rumours on social media that Angel reduced her age before going into Big Brother’s house, as some people claimed she looks mature for a lady of 21.

Days ago, Angel also took to her Instagram page to appeal to people to stop addressing her as ‘ma’ whenever they see her, as she is only 21.

“I don’t know what all this ‘ma’ thing is about. Please I’m 21. Ma kor” she wrote on her Instagram story.

