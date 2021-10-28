Reactions as Pere and Cross go “romantic” in new video, moments after Cross leaked his nude (VIDEO)

Ex Big Brother Naija housemates, Pere Egbi and Cross Ike have sparked reactions with their ‘bromance’ during a recent business dinner.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ finalists reportedly met with each other for a business dinner, weeks after the conclusion of the show.

While exchanging pleasantries with the rest of the crew, they gave themselves a long, passionate hug and this sparked reactions from Nigerians.

This is coming after Cross became the topic of discussion after leaking his nudes on Snapchat for the world to see.

Cross however claimed that the video mistakenly made its way to the internet because he wasn’t conversant with Snapchat and it’s new features. He insisted that it was a mistake.

