Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

Entertainment
By Shalom

An alleged conversation between former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike and her lover, Kelvin has surfaced social media.

In the alleged chat, Kelvin allegedly apologized to Maria for allegedly lying to her about his marital status.

He wrote;

“I couldn’t be in the relationship anymore because I lied to you from the beginning. I couldn’t be myself because I lied about still being married. I continually felt so miserable after realizing how much you were against it and I still lied over and over just to cover up the first lie.

I truly don’t deserve you and it hurts to see you heartbroken over and over because of my dishonest. I feel so ashamed for what I did and I hope you can forgive me and don’t hold it against me even as you moved on. I am truly sorry for my perfidious act”.

