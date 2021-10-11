Former BBNaija housemate, Saskay has shared an emotional story of how she found out about her mother’s death two years ago.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to recount how the heart-wrenching experience shook her to her marrows.

She said,

“2 years ago, ago, I was abruptly woken up by my aunt barging into the room at about 6am saying ‘these ones are still sleeping’? You can imagine the shock and confusion on my face, considering I wasn’t even living in the same house with her.

“While still trying to grasp an idea of what was happening, my uncle walked in an handed me a phone saying my sister wanted to talk to me and these were her words: “mama has fallen into a deep sleep, but don’t worry, she’s with the Lord…”

“And in that moment, my whole world crashed. My only reason for waking up every morning, hustling and working hard, was taken away from me and I lost every other reason to live.

“2 years and it still hurts like yesterday. 2 years and I’m learning to put my chin up and conquer the world for the sake of my love. I love you mama Always and forever💕”