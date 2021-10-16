TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“She don start” – Nigerians react as Mercy Eke starts her new show with ‘very funny’ accent (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke has been trending on social media following the kickoff of her new reality TV show.

The video vixen cum entrepreneur, Mercy Eke recently launched a brand new self-themed reality show ‘Mercy What Next?, and her first episode started recently.

During the show, she was talking to fans about afang soup, and her accent sparked laughter among Nigerians who found her “fake” accent very hilarious.

Zcussy wrote;
“This accent is from the bush. Throw it away.

Miracl3 wrote;
“You don start. Wetin you dey talk like this again”.

Amarajack__ wrote;
“Accent na your mate?”

Kamsi_tochi wrote;
“Mercy eke na you win big brother. U get fans already whyy u come dey fall hands with Stupid accent wey no even make sense”

Watch video below;

