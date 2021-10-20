TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Sidechick lands in police station after going to lover’s wife’s boutique to shop

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Olaide has narrated how a sidechick landed in police station after visiting lover’s wife’s boutique.

Reports gathered that the sidechick collected the woman’s ATM card from her husband and coincidentally visited her boutique to shop.

While shopping, the wife kept on getting credit and debit alert at the same time and after a short investigation, she got the sidechick arrested.

READ ALSO

Woman fights back officers trying to arrest her for wearing…

“It’s sad no matter what women achieve in life, it’s nothing…

Olaide who shared the story via twitter wrote;

“Make una come ooo. Na the matter we dey settle since morning

OGA borrow MADAM ATM card to support him business in the morning, side chick carry ATM card go shopping for MADAM boutique. MADAM dey sell dey receive debit and credit alert.

MADAM still dey ask for the owner of the ATM card or side chick go do vacation for kirikiri. MADAM call DPO to come arrest husband side chick, side chick na DPO wife, like this like this we don pack commot from compound”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how friend transformed the life of a mentally challenged man

BBNaija’s Tega clashes with alleged gay actor, Uche Maduagwu over Boma…

Erica knocks troll for saying producers are using her for clout

Sidechick lands in police station after going to lover’s wife’s…

Singer, Paul Psquare shares his opinion about Tiwa Savage’s viral tape

Lady drags those hailing Tiwa Savage over her viral tape

Kpokpogri opens up on his leaked voicenote about married dancer, Janemena

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More