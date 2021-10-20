Sidechick lands in police station after going to lover’s wife’s boutique to shop

A Nigerian lady identified as Olaide has narrated how a sidechick landed in police station after visiting lover’s wife’s boutique.

Reports gathered that the sidechick collected the woman’s ATM card from her husband and coincidentally visited her boutique to shop.

While shopping, the wife kept on getting credit and debit alert at the same time and after a short investigation, she got the sidechick arrested.

Olaide who shared the story via twitter wrote;

“Make una come ooo. Na the matter we dey settle since morning

OGA borrow MADAM ATM card to support him business in the morning, side chick carry ATM card go shopping for MADAM boutique. MADAM dey sell dey receive debit and credit alert.

MADAM still dey ask for the owner of the ATM card or side chick go do vacation for kirikiri. MADAM call DPO to come arrest husband side chick, side chick na DPO wife, like this like this we don pack commot from compound”.