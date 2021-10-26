Singer Davido and Chioma reunites, as they meet in church for son’s dedication

Billionaire singer, Davido has been spotted in church with his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland and his only son, Ifeanyi, on Sunday October 24th.

This is coming shortly after the sensational singer threw a lavish birthday party for ,Ifeanyi on Saturday, 23rd October, when he clocked two years old. Chioma and Davido were also spotted bonding during the birthday.

On Sunday, Davido and Chioma were seen attending church service together in matching color outfits for their son, dedication. In a video shared online by the Tattler Room, Davido’s Chioma was seen entering a church which happened to be the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

In another photo Chioma and Davido were seen standing at the altar of the church while Davido had Ifeanyi in arms smiling. This has generated a lot of reactions from fans of the two love birds. Recall that Chioma and Davido’s relationship had nose dived earlyhis year.

Their son Ifeanyi is bringing them together recently. With the recent closeness between the two, it seems they might come back together and rekindle their love.

Reacting to the lovely video an online users wrote:

@phapi_victor: ‘’Something tells me that IFY will reunite his parents back and I will be so happy to see David and Chi together again’’.