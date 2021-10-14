Singer, Mayorkun acquires customized diamond pendant worth over N14M

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun has splashed millions of naira on a diamond pendant.

This is coming days after Davido’s DJ, Ecool also splashed millions of cash on an expensive pendant for himself.

Recall, after Davido’s DJ, Ecool got his own pendant, Mayorkun had taken to social media to hint to his fans about his plans to also acquire one for himself.

However, in a recent development, the 27-year-old has kept to his words as he acquired the pendant which had a facial design of himself. The fast rising singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of the new purchase.

Captioning the post, he wrote via his page: “Face piece? @icebox did that! 💎💎”