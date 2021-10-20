TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Singer, Paul Psquare shares his opinion about Tiwa Savage’s viral tape

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye has lambasted those dragging Tiwa Savage over her viral tape which leaked days ago.

Recall, days ago, an alleged video clip of Tiwa Savage in bed with her lover was leaked on social media.

The viral video captured Tiwa Savage’s downside and face, but did not reveal the man’s face.

READ ALSO

Tacha slams lady who dragged her for showing support to Tiwa…

Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over…

Reacting to this, some Nigerians dragged Tiwa for doing a recording which only had her face visible, and her partner’s face was not showing at all.

Paul Okoye has however lent his voice on the issue as he dragged those talking about Tiwa.

In his words;

“Some people just feeding on other people’s mistake. Everybody now na blogger. When your own cast, hope you can discuss it and post it with your full chest.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido celebrates first son, Ifeanyi on his 2nd birthday (Photos)

Tacha slams lady who dragged her for showing support to Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal

#EndSARS Anniversary: Two persons reportedly arrested at Lekki tollgate (Video)

Man narrates how friend transformed the life of a mentally challenged man

BBNaija’s Tega clashes with alleged gay actor, Uche Maduagwu over Boma…

Erica knocks troll for saying producers are using her for clout

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More