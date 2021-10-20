Singer, Paul Psquare shares his opinion about Tiwa Savage’s viral tape

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye has lambasted those dragging Tiwa Savage over her viral tape which leaked days ago.

Recall, days ago, an alleged video clip of Tiwa Savage in bed with her lover was leaked on social media.

The viral video captured Tiwa Savage’s downside and face, but did not reveal the man’s face.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians dragged Tiwa for doing a recording which only had her face visible, and her partner’s face was not showing at all.

Paul Okoye has however lent his voice on the issue as he dragged those talking about Tiwa.

In his words;

“Some people just feeding on other people’s mistake. Everybody now na blogger. When your own cast, hope you can discuss it and post it with your full chest.”