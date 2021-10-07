TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by…

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex…

Soldiers manhandle, arrest Chinwetalu Agu (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, have reportedly arrested popular Nollywood Actor, Chinwetalu Agu for putting on an outfit with colours of the Biafran Flag.

At Upper Iweka area of Anambra state, Agu’s vehicle was stopped by soldiers who wasted no time to accost him.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, it was observed that Agu was dragged and manhandled by the Soldiers.

READ ALSO

HushPuppi: We’ve been contacted by FBI to arrest Kyari –…

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being…

Also, while whisking him away, gunshots were fired to scare away the crowd that thronged at the scene.

At present, the exact location of the veteran actor is yet to be confirmed. In fact, efforts made to find out his whereabouts as at the time of writing this report has proven abortive.

We recall that the Nigerian Government had placed a ban on the display of the Biafran Flag — which is the official emblem of South-East Separatist group christened ‘Indigenous People Of Biafra’ (IPOB), ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — in any part of the country.

However, it is not categorically confirmed whether the reason for the harassment and arrest was due to his attire which was emblazoned with the Biafran flag at the time of the incident.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

Why I can never be friends with Angel – Liquorose opens up (Video)

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

Nigerians drag Whitemoney over his comment about Queen (Video)

Angel reveals the male housemate she would gladly leave her boyfriend for

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…” – Efe shares…

Angel’s mother sparks reactions with her comment about BBNaija winner,…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

I’m a real hot girl” – Angel’s mum brags in new dance video

Angel reveals the male housemate she would gladly leave her boyfriend for

Soldiers manhandle, arrest Chinwetalu Agu (Video)

DJ Cuppy reveals location of her husband-to-be

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More