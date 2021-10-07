Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, have reportedly arrested popular Nollywood Actor, Chinwetalu Agu for putting on an outfit with colours of the Biafran Flag.

At Upper Iweka area of Anambra state, Agu’s vehicle was stopped by soldiers who wasted no time to accost him.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, it was observed that Agu was dragged and manhandled by the Soldiers.

Also, while whisking him away, gunshots were fired to scare away the crowd that thronged at the scene.

At present, the exact location of the veteran actor is yet to be confirmed. In fact, efforts made to find out his whereabouts as at the time of writing this report has proven abortive.

We recall that the Nigerian Government had placed a ban on the display of the Biafran Flag — which is the official emblem of South-East Separatist group christened ‘Indigenous People Of Biafra’ (IPOB), ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — in any part of the country.

However, it is not categorically confirmed whether the reason for the harassment and arrest was due to his attire which was emblazoned with the Biafran flag at the time of the incident.