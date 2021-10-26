TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian artiste and self acclaimed “African Bad girl”, Tiwa Savage has caused worry on social media after sharing an emotional post via her Instagram page.

The artiste is apparently going through a tough time after her sxx tape was leaked by an alleged blackmailer who demanded money from Tiwa Savage.

In a recent post on Instagram, Tiwa shared her thoughts about how people will react when she dies, stating that people will be happy when she leaves the world

She described the world as a “cruel” world while recounting her dad and Obama’s DMW’s death and how she felt so bad about their demise.

However, she noted that although their deaths pained her and made her cry, she takes solace in the fact that they are no longer in this cruel world.

In her words;

“I was sad at the passing of my dad and 44 but at least they are no longer in this cruel place. Some people will be happy when I am no more”.

