Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has alleged that someone is currently blackmailing her over a sex video, which captures her and her current lover.

The iconic singer made this revelation in an interview session with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1.

She noted that the current situation has left her and her lover very much uncomfortable.

“Yesterday, I was leaving a radio station and I was in my car when my road manager sent me a message.

“She said I should check my phone. I checked it and there was a video, and I was just like, ‘Wow!’

“I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier.

“The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now,” she said.

Tiwa further added that, “The first thing I did after I got off the phone was that I sent it to my manager and asked what we should do.

“The person is asking for money now. The person I am dating is going crazy too.

“My manager asked how much the person is asking for. “

On whether she had it in mind to pay the blackmailer she said: “I decided I was not going to pay the person because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line or even two years later, you are going to come back again.

“Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural.”