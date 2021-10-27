TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins…

Stardom: I can no longer repeat my clothes, Big Brother Naija Sammie reacts

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2021
By Adebimpe

 Reality Tv Star, Sammie has lamented about the price he has to pay for becoming famous. He said that he can no longer repeat his clothes as a star.

Sammie BBN
Sammie BBN

Sammie revealed this during a question-and-answer interview on his social media page. When fame feels like he said that it comes with a price.

READ ALSO

Nigerians drag Ka3na as she shows off bare backside while…

#BBNaija: Hacker demands outrageous amount after taking over…

According to him ever since he rose to fame as a result of the Big Brother Naija show, he can not wear clothes he has worn before on another day.

The ex-housemate of season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ stated that it is a price he needs to pay for coming into the limelight. Sammie, also revealed that he needs to ditch his poverty mentality and embrace his newfound fame.

The reality TV Star was also noted that life after BBN  is “very very overwhelming.” The reality tv star said there are a lot did and don’ts attached to fame.

He wrote: “Very very overwhelming! A lot of DOS and DON’TS . It’s just bittersweet out here The annoying part is I can’t repeat my clothes! Anyways I need to throw the poverty mentality away and embrace a new mindset! That’s what they said”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian Student, Jango Finally Graduates From UNIJOS After 13 Years (PHOTOS)

Insider claims Janemena hasn’t been in contact with her husband, advises…

I haven’t been able to marry due to bad roads in my area – Lady…

Stardom: I can no longer repeat my clothes, Big Brother Naija Sammie reacts

Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her body, amid her leaked…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

Lady who visits late boyfriend’s grave every year to spit on it, narrates…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More