Stardom: I can no longer repeat my clothes, Big Brother Naija Sammie reacts

Reality Tv Star, Sammie has lamented about the price he has to pay for becoming famous. He said that he can no longer repeat his clothes as a star.

Sammie revealed this during a question-and-answer interview on his social media page. When fame feels like he said that it comes with a price.

According to him ever since he rose to fame as a result of the Big Brother Naija show, he can not wear clothes he has worn before on another day.

The ex-housemate of season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ stated that it is a price he needs to pay for coming into the limelight. Sammie, also revealed that he needs to ditch his poverty mentality and embrace his newfound fame.

The reality TV Star was also noted that life after BBN is “very very overwhelming.” The reality tv star said there are a lot did and don’ts attached to fame.

He wrote: “Very very overwhelming! A lot of DOS and DON’TS . It’s just bittersweet out here The annoying part is I can’t repeat my clothes! Anyways I need to throw the poverty mentality away and embrace a new mindset! That’s what they said”.