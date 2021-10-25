Relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin has advised ladies to stop posting the gifts they receive from their lovers on social media.

According to Joro, flaunting stuffs like that on social media is like making your relationship a target for sidechicks looking for a rich man to devour.

“Nigerian ladies are always inviting vultures into their relationships/marriages because they want to pepper their single friends or the ones not receiving gifts. They plaster gifts caption “awwww” and “apply pressure” on social media.

Please stop posting the gifts and money your husband/bf gives you on social media. You’re putting a target on your relationship and inviting Grade A side chicks with Dubai and Turkey done body and teeth into your relationship. Once those side chicks have entered, it’s over o.”