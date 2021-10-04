“Stubborn thing like you” – Timi Dakolo tackles his wife, Busola

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has penned down a message to his beautiful wife, Busola Dakolo who turns a new age today.

The singer in his message to his wife, tackled her for being a “stubborn thing” and for always waking him up by 3.am to settle quarrel.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday to the Wifest wife @busoladakolo. If you can, send her gift,I just paid school fees.

The prayer warrior. kogi bowl of expensive Stew. My gossip partner. Defender of yard people in the spirit and in flesh

Mama Alexander,Hallel and Zoe. Timi Dakolo’ wife. Fitness Guru. Bully and Stubborn Thing like you. Waking me up by 3am to settle quarrel is not Godly behavior.

You are the only person in the world that starts a fight and finishes it and then say “you know I don’t like fighting”😂😂😂

Still don’t understand why you keep a debtor for your husband and must collect it at the end of the month. Meanwhile you never pay back when you borrow from me.

I know that i am not an ajebo butter like you,manage me like that. You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you.🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️

All of una Wey Dey spin my wife, make una sha know say we Dey discuss una for house Dey laugh.

And finally Busola,No be every time Dem take light,them Dey on Generator. Learn to open window. Sweating Is good and diesel 290 per liter. Thank you for understanding .Happy birthday @busoladakolo”

