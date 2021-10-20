Tacha slams lady who dragged her for showing support to Tiwa Savage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has replied a follower who dragged her for supporting singer, Tiwa Savage.

Tacha had taken to Twitter to express her happiness over the fact that Tiwa Savage is doing well amid her viral tape saga.

However, a lady took to the comment section to state that she never expected Tacha to support Tiwa, because fans look up to her and her tape shouldn’t be on the internet.

Reacting to this, Tacha slammed the lady saying she is sick and needs healing.

“Ok we should throw her away!!? We should turn our backs on her!!? Influencing you? Focus on influencing and being a better you!! You’re sick and you need healing”, Tacha blew hot.

