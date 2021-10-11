TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her…

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts after Tiwa vowed to…

Saskay goes emotional as she mourns her mother

Tenant removes tiles from landlord’s house after he refused to split the bill

Entertainment
By Shalom

Another drama has ensued between a landlord and tenant over the removal of installed properties by the tenant without the landlord’s consent.

A twitter user identified as Celestine Omin with Twitter handle “cyberomin”, took to his Twitter page to make the matter public knowledge.

According to the tweep, the tenant told his landlord before moving in to fix the electric cables and tile his apartment before but the landlord didn’t budge.

READ ALSO

You wont believe what a Nigerian tenant did to his landlady…

10 things that happen to Nigerians living in a rented…

Thereafter, the tenant reportedly used his own money to furnish the rented house, as he tiled the apartment and fixed all the electric cables to his satisfaction since the landlord was adamant on not taking part of fixing the apartment.

Against this backdrop, the tenant, while moving out of the rented apartment to a new one, empowered his kids with a hammer and instructed them to damage the tiles so that he could pull out all the electric cables he installed before moving in.

In the words of Cyberomin, “A guy once told his landlord to tile his apartment and fix the electric cables before moving in, Landlord said No. Guy fixed it and landlord refused to share the bill.

“When he was moving out, he bought hammer for the kids around and they broke the tiles and pulled the cables.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her age on her…

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts after Tiwa vowed to tell their son…

Saskay goes emotional as she mourns her mother

“I can’t hide it anymore” – Mercy Aigbe says as she shows off her prince…

Nigerians react to video of Whitemoney holding Angel like a father figure

Jackie B’s Alleged BabyDaddy Surfaces (Video)

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko celebrates wife’s birthday with a…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Fans react as Nigerians ignore Liquorose, cheer Whitemoney (Video)

Man begins throwing up after being forced to consume friend’s drink that…

Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko spills

Man narrates how his friend’s girlfriend ordered his friend to sell his…

Regina Daniels blushes as her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko shows off his…

Moment WhiteMoney and Angel meets billionaire role model, Obi Cubana

Davido invites airport staff to take photo with him after his bodyguards pushed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More