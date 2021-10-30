Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ese Eriata has frowned at the idea of parents choosing a partner for their children.

According to the BBNaija star, the tradition needs to be abolished as it comes with long-term regrets for their children who end up struggling to find a balance in their life.

In her words;

“The biggest mistake u can ever make in your life is letting your parents decide who u should end up with. How parents always think they know it all because they feel they’ve been there; makes me wonder if they realize they are using their clock to set our time.

All they want is the best for you and what will favor the family. But they neglect the part where they have to be sure if what they want for u is what u want for yourself. I hear things like “I’m not into my marriage” and when u ask “why?” You hear things like “my parents wanted it”.

Do you know the regret that comes with ending up with someone u don’t want to be with? Then they Console you with “don’t worry love will come along the line” shey na from arik airline or Emirates airline e go pass come

It’s 2021!

That nonsense has to stop honestly. The most Irritating part is when they are specific on the tribe not to bring home like say e no get tribe way no Dey do evil things. What has tribe got to do with someone’s personality?

When will our parents know that tribe doesn’t Determine a good person? Even your very own town person fit still run u street” .