They wished me death while you were in my stomach, Toyin Lawani celebrates her 2 months old daughter

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter as she becomes 2 months old today, 26th October 2021.

The stylist recently got married to a celebrity photographer, Segun Wealth, also known as the muse. Their marriage has been blessed with a baby girl and she clocked 2 months old today.

“The product of The Artist and his muse, Stargirl @Kingtinukeleora Happy two months Baby, from dad and mom”, she wrote.

Toyin who took to her social media page to celebrate her daughter recalled how some persons wished her and her daughter, Eleora, death while she was pregnant. According to her some still wish her daughter death even after birth.

She shared lovely photos of her baby girl and penned down an emotional note.

Her words:

“They still wish you death now that you are here, They wished me death while you were in my stomach and said I would die carrying you, But God over them , you are here and still overcoming their daily wishes , May God continue to Protect you my child. Happy two months Birthday @kingtinukeleora continue to shine our Love IMOLE”.

In another post she added:

“Two months of knowing you , two months of being a mom again , two months of thinking I couldn’t go down this journey again and two months of fighting againt all odds to have you .

“Atimes they don’t see the pain and struggles , they just the Glitzzz , well Imole-ayo like your grandma fondly calls you , eleora you are my light and you are God gift to this swag fam , we love you and we are happy to share our lives with you”, she wrote.