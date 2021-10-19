TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal

Entertainment
By Shalom

African bad girl, Tiwa Savage has seized her heightened moment of fame to promote her new song, somebody’s son.

Amid her current tape scandal on social media, the singer took to her Instagram page minutes ago, to share a video of herself vibing to her new song.

This is coming shortly after Tiwa’s tape was allegedly leaked online by a man identified as Abolo.

READ ALSO

“It will take a long time for me to see Tiwa in a…

“Tiwa Savage’s tape leaking was not a…

Reports alleged that Tiwa Savage and her crew were flown to Ghana by Abolo under the guise of celebrating her album’s holiday party around the period of the passing of Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW.

Abolo who is said to be a father of two had the singer to himself behind the curtains and made the tape while in action with the mother of one.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how…

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal

Lady cries out after sleeping with her boyfriend’s bestfriend

It’s not easy to be in public eyes – BBNaija Praise

“How did I get to this point?” – Rapper, M.I Abaga laments as…

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

“It will take a long time for me to see Tiwa in a different light”…

“Tiwa Savage’s tape leaking was not a mistake” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More