TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape…

Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her body, amid her leaked tape saga

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer and self acclaimed “African bad girl”, Tiwa Savage has reacted after a lady drew a tattoo of her face and name at her back.

The die hard fan simply known as Ajosky took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself drawing the tattoo of her idol, Tiwa Savage.

READ ALSO

“Some people will be happy when I am no more”…

Tiwa Savage released her s*x video herself because she wants…

Tiwa Savage who’s currently going through a lot after a blackmailer allegedly released her sxx tape on social media, didn’t however hesitate to appreciate the fan for the show of love.

Tiwa Savage reposted the video via her Instagram page and expressed her love for the kind gesture with love emojis.

However Nigerians tackled the lady for using an “old format” to trend, and asked her to come up with better new ways of catching attention.

Watch video and see reactions below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape saga with…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to Maria’s…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her body, amid her leaked…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

Lady who visits late boyfriend’s grave every year to spit on it, narrates…

Anita Joseph replies man who said her marriage will soon “cast”

BBNaija’s Tega finally breaks silence about reports of Boma saying her…

Checkout what Bobrisky did to lady who reportedly leaked photos of his…

Real cause of Cubana Chiefpriest and Maria’s beef, revealed

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More