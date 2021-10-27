Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her body, amid her leaked tape saga

Popular Nigerian singer and self acclaimed “African bad girl”, Tiwa Savage has reacted after a lady drew a tattoo of her face and name at her back.

The die hard fan simply known as Ajosky took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself drawing the tattoo of her idol, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage who’s currently going through a lot after a blackmailer allegedly released her sxx tape on social media, didn’t however hesitate to appreciate the fan for the show of love.

Tiwa Savage reposted the video via her Instagram page and expressed her love for the kind gesture with love emojis.

However Nigerians tackled the lady for using an “old format” to trend, and asked her to come up with better new ways of catching attention.

Watch video and see reactions below;