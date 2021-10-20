Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal

A PR expert identified as Issac Mayowa has insinuated that controversial singer, Tiwa Savage might lose her endorsement deals over her s*xtape scandal.

Speaking on the damage this can cause, Mayowa stated that the damage of releasing a tape is terrible, and could take years to handle.

Issac Mayowa said;

“The industry is filled with several scandals; from domestic violence to rumored infidelity or rumored extra-marital affairs, but when a sxx tape of an artist is released, it is a huge blow.

“It takes months, sometimes years to correct the damage such clip can cause. Sxx tape damage control is a herculean task. Most endorsement deals come with moral clauses that give the company the right to exit the contract if a celebrity lands in trouble, as such could tarnish their reputation.”