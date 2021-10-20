TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal

Entertainment
By Shalom

A PR expert identified as Issac Mayowa has insinuated that controversial singer, Tiwa Savage might lose her endorsement deals over her s*xtape scandal.

Speaking on the damage this can cause, Mayowa stated that the damage of releasing a tape is terrible, and could take years to handle.

Issac Mayowa said;

READ ALSO

Singer, Paul Psquare shares his opinion about Tiwa…

Lady drags those hailing Tiwa Savage over her viral tape

“The industry is filled with several scandals; from domestic violence to rumored infidelity or rumored extra-marital affairs, but when a sxx tape of an artist is released, it is a huge blow.

“It takes months, sometimes years to correct the damage such clip can cause. Sxx tape damage control is a herculean task. Most endorsement deals come with moral clauses that give the company the right to exit the contract if a celebrity lands in trouble, as such could tarnish their reputation.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal

#EndSARS Anniversary: Two persons reportedly arrested at Lekki tollgate (Video)

Man narrates how friend transformed the life of a mentally challenged man

BBNaija’s Tega clashes with alleged gay actor, Uche Maduagwu over Boma…

Erica knocks troll for saying producers are using her for clout

Sidechick lands in police station after going to lover’s wife’s…

Singer, Paul Psquare shares his opinion about Tiwa Savage’s viral tape

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More