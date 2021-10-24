TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“From Mummy G.O to Sugar Mummy” — Nigerians react to…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally…

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against…

Tiwa Savage Stole The Show At Davido’s Son Ifeanyi’s Birthday Party

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage stole the show at Davido’ son, Ifeanyi’ birthday party on Saturday night.

Davido and Chioma threw an elaborate belated-birthday party for their son Ifeanyi, which brought the two together after their earlier break up. Tiwa amidst her leaked sextape drama attended the party in grand style.

Despite the mixed reactions her sex scandal generated online, Tiwa Savage does not seem to be moved as she was spotted stepping out and partying for the first time amidst the scandal.

READ ALSO

Leaked Tape: “Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize to us” —…

You’ve inspired so many people, I commend you – Yul…

She attended Ifeanyi’s 2nd birthday party. Tiwa was spotted in a video making rounds online, spraying the boy foreign currencies as she celebrated with him.

During the party, her son, Jamil and Davido’s daughter, Imade also displayed their dancing skills as they danced to Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’ song.

While they were dancing Tiwa Savage foreign currency on the kids and also joined them in dancing.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“From Mummy G.O to Sugar Mummy” — Nigerians react to transformation of a former…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and…

I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how…

Moment DJ Cuppy took to her heels after her ‘date’ told her the…

“I am not ashamed to be the breadwinner of my family” – Nkechi Blessing says…

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy reveals how she and her partner plan…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage Stole The Show At Davido’s Son Ifeanyi’s Birthday Party

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy reveals how she and her partner plan…

“Anybody that forgives you for cheating, is also cheating” — Lady says

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and…

Leaked Tape: “Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize to us” — Delta Governor’s…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More