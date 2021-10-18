TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged tape of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (Video)

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing…

Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to…

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how they had s*x (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris Ogala have thrown shades at Instagram twerker, Janemena.

This comes shortly after an audio tape of Prince Kpokpogri exposing his affairs with the dancer, surfaced.

Recall, weeks ago, Tonto called out Janemena over an affair with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, despite being married.

READ ALSO

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri…

What Tonto Dikeh did to Janemena is why she hasn’t…

However, fans dragged Tonto for trying to involve Janemena in her relationship problem with Kpokpogri.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh, in a recent video dragged trolls blaming her for being the reason behind Jane’s shaky marriage.

She said;

“I never fccked anybody over that didn’t see it coming; all I have in this world is my balls and my words, and I’ll use it till I die,”

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged tape of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (Video)

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their affairs

Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena…

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Married women in trouble over intimate affair with Kpokpogri as Kpokpogri…

You too like woman – Regina Daniels tackles hubby after spotting him with…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how…

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Lady shares her Nigerian father’s reaction after she opened up to him…

Heartbroken lady mourns late husband who died six months after their wedding

BBNaija star, Maria flaunts diamond Hublot wristwatch worth N5.6Million

Ned Nwoko knocks troll who asked why he spends more time with Regina and Munir

What Tonto Dikeh did to Janemena is why she hasn’t found peace –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More