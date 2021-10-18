Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how they had s*x (VIDEO)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris Ogala have thrown shades at Instagram twerker, Janemena.

This comes shortly after an audio tape of Prince Kpokpogri exposing his affairs with the dancer, surfaced.

Recall, weeks ago, Tonto called out Janemena over an affair with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, despite being married.

However, fans dragged Tonto for trying to involve Janemena in her relationship problem with Kpokpogri.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh, in a recent video dragged trolls blaming her for being the reason behind Jane’s shaky marriage.

She said;

“I never fccked anybody over that didn’t see it coming; all I have in this world is my balls and my words, and I’ll use it till I die,”

Watch video below;