Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after Janemena sued her to court and demanded N500million compensation.

Janemena had alleged that Tonto Dikeh defamed her by claiming Kpokpogri has her s*x tape in his custody.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh insisted on her initial statement as she disclosed how Janemena has been begging her behind closed doors.

In her words;

“If I say your s*x tape exist, I say it again and again child. You can’t be begging me behind the scene to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself. Then come with a petition. I’m not as dumb as your boyfriend so I wouldn’t be releasing your tape nor your call a week ago. See you in Court.”

Annie Idibia allegedly breaks Tuface Idibia’s head With Fire Extinguisher

