Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University, Lokoja, die hours apart

Two female students from Federal University Lokoja, bearing same first name and in same department have lost their lives hours apart.

One of the ladies, Mary Mathias, a 400 level Geography student, died at FMC Lokoja of an undisclosed ailment early on Thursday, October 28.

Hours later, the second lady, MaryJane Imaobong, a 300 level Geography student who had put up a post to mourn Mary Mathias, was involved in a fatal accident and she died.

Reports gathered that MaryJane Imaobong was on a bike at the Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State, when the bike collided with a J5 lorry.

Heartbroken Students of the institution have taken to Facebook to mourn both women as they lamented over their sad passing.

See posts below;